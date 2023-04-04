Dulheri village source of inspiration for cleanliness: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, April 4 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday visited Dulheri village in Bhiwani district, which has become a source of inspiration for the Swachhata Abhiyan across the country.

"Dulheri village has done the work of spreading the message of cleanliness in the country, for which the locals deserve appreciation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the Swachhata Abhiyan of Dulheri village in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

The Chief Minister said: "Tractor-trailers will be given in 135 big villages of the state under the Swachhata Abhiyan and the number of 'safai karamcharis' will also be increased as per the requirement."

He said other villages should also follow the Swachhata Abhiyan, considering Dulheri village as a model.

Khattar instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the local representatives to conduct Swachhata Abhiyan in the villages like Dulheri village.

"Under the Swachhata Abhiyan, manure will be prepared by composting the garbage of the village within one to two acres of land," he said, adding that the panchayat can also earn by selling this manure.

