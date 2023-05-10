Dull polling in mining baron Janardhan Reddy's constituency

Hubbali, May 10 Polling was underway on a dull note in Karnataka's Gangavati assembly constituency, from where mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy is contesting.

The polling percentage in Koppal district was 21.46 at 11 a.m. Koppal is a district in North Karnataka and there are five assembly constituencies in the district.

While Kanakagiri assembly constituency in the district recorded the highest voting at 11 a.m. at 26.27 per cent, Gangavati recorded 16.95 per cent polling which is the lowest.

Kushtagi assembly constituency recorded 22.92 per cent polling, Koppal, 19.12 per cent and Yalaburga 21.83 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor