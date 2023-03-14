During Emergency, Congress sent thousands like me to jail to end democracy, says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

General secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale said on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's right to speak on democracy and said that during the Emergency in 1975, Congress had sent thousands of people like him to jail to end democracy and in a way had made the whole of India a jail.

Hosabale made the statement on Rahul Gandhi's remark that "democracy is in danger" in India during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

He even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

Hosabale said, "During the Emergency in 1975, I was sent to jail. Congress had sent thousands of people like me to jail to end democracy and in a way had made the whole of India a jail. Does he have the right to speak on democracy!"

"To crush the democracy in the country, till date no apology has been given. If democracy was in danger, would so many people be here? There is democracy in the country only then they win the elections. Parliament is running. We will continue to do our work. The elephant will keep moving forward. He (Rahul Gamdhi) runs according to his political agenda. Their forefathers have also said a lot about the Sangh but the country knows about the Sangh and its works," he added.

Giving advice to Rahul Gandhi, Hosabale said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) needs to be more responsible."

Addressing the narrative that has been created in the country about the Hindutva idea or the Indian idea of India being respected in the world as a Vishwa Guru, he said, "In fifty years, many people have tried to tell the distorted history of India, so it also needs to be corrected."

On the issue of adding women volunteers to the Sangh Shakhas, Hosabale said, "There was no discussion on this but the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti works on it. Women run shakhas there. This time we have discussed about setting up a branch of domestic workers once in three months. This has been considered in terms of women's participation."

On same-sex marriage, Hosabale said, "The government has given its reply in the court on this issue and the Sangh also believes in the same. There is marriage with Hindu philosophy. There is no contract and as of now the customs of the society should be there."

On the statement of Muslim religious leader Raza on Muslim nation, Hosabale said, "The people who broke the country, the 'tukde tukde' gang have got a reply. This happened from the university, there is no dearth of people to answer them and the government takes legal action. We will take this to the society. The forces that break the country are working everywhere. We have to be alarmed by this. Conversion is done several times. Demographic change is a threat to the country, it needs to be stopped. We do not talk of population control but of population imbalance."

Earlier, while giving information about the meeting, Sarkaryavah Hosabale said, "1476 people were invited in this meeting out of which 1389 representatives were present. Two delegates came on additional invitation."

"After covid we are again expanding branch. The resolution has been passed in this House of Representatives. The coming 25 years have been declared as Amrit Kaal, it should be welcomed," he added.

Demanding a changed narrative in the country, he said, "Some people have cursed Hindutva. Work has been done to present the distorted history. The correct history will have to be told. There are some shortcomings in Hindu society like untouchability, it has to be removed. We have to take forward our culture according to the present time. We will consider next year from the point of view of the centenary year of the Sangh, along with this, we will expand the branch of the Sangh at the mandal level, but along with the expansion, emphasis will also be on qualitative improvement."

"In this meeting, it has been decided to work on five topics of social vision, social harmony, removal of untouchability, maintaining family values, environmental protection, indigenous conduct and civic duties," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

