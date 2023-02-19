Dutch govt expels Russian diplomats for alleged espionage

The Hague, Feb 19 The Dutch government has announced the expulsion of a number of Russian diplomats for alleged espionage.

The Netherlands will not allow more diplomats to work at the Russian Embassy in the Hague than the number of diplomats who work at the Dutch Embassy in Moscow, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

About 10 employees of the Russian Embassy will have to leave the Netherlands, he said.

The Russian trade office in Amsterdam will be shut down from Feb. 21. In addition, the Dutch consulate-general in St. Petersburg will be closed from February 20.

The Dutch Embassy in Moscow will remain open, Hoekstra said. "It is important to keep the embassies open as a channel of communication, even now that relations with Russia are more difficult than ever."

Following the Dutch move, the Russian foreign ministry said it will respond to the decision by the Netherlands to limit the number of its diplomats, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

In March 2022, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian diplomats for alleged espionage. In response, Russia then expelled 15 Dutch diplomats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor