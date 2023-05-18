Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Gadkari

Gurugram, May 18 Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during his inspection on Thursday announced that Dwarka Expressway will be completed in next 3-4 months.

The construction work of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway from Shivmurti near IGI Airport through Dwarka near the Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram has reached the final stage.

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-48 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

This will be the country's first elevated urban expressway.

The expressway has been constructed by dividing it into four parts, in which 10.01 km area has been kept in two areas in the Delhi region and 18.9 km area in Haryana region has also been kept in two areas.

The construction work in the Haryana region has been completed by up to 99 per cent.

The expressway is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore as part of Delhi's decongestion plan.

Dwarka Expressway will have a fully-automated toll system and the entire project will be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS).

It will provide connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport from the Dwarka side through Dwarka Expressway.



str/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor