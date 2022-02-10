'Dynastic arrogance': Nadda hits out at RLD's Jayant Chaudhary for not casting vote

Launching a scathing attack on Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday for his decision to not cast his vote in the ongoing first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP national president JP Nadda said that it shows his "dynastic arrogance".

However, the RLD chief later took a "U-turn" later stating that he will try to cast his vote in Mathura from where he is listed to cast his vote. He had earlier in the morning said that he may miss out on voting because of his election rallies.

"I'm a voter of Mathura. Right now, we're in Bijnor as there is just two days' time for campaigning between the first and second rounds of UP polls. My wife voted in the morning itself. After campaigning ends here, I'll try to vote at booths open till 6 pm," he told ANI.

Addressing a rally in Biswan, Nadda said, "A leader who had to vote today, and had to use his right to vote, did not do so. It shows his dynastic arrogance. The power of democracy gives answers to such people."

The BJP national president said that the BJP will keep the state "riot-free" and will set up Anti-Terrorist Commando Centers in various districts.

"We will keep UP riot-free, mafia-free and free from terrorist patrons. Anti-Terrorist Commando Centers will be built in Deoband, Meerut, Rampur, Azamgarh, Kanpur and Bahraich... 200 riots happened in UP under the Akhilesh government. Not a single riot has occurred under the Yogi government," he said.

Polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor