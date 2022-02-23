Early voting begins for constitutional referendum in Belarus

Minsk, Feb 23 Early voting for a nationwide referendum on amending the Belarusian constitution has started, which will last until Saturday.

The referendum will be considered valid if more than half of the eligible voters cast their ballots, reports Xinhua news agency.

The question put on the ballot paper is: Do you accept amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?

More than 5,000 polling stations have been set up in the country and the main voting day falls on February 27.

On December 27, 2021, a draft constitution was presented for a nationwide discussion.

The draft expands powers of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, and removes the "non-nuclear" and "neutral" clauses.

