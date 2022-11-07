EC begins preparations for assembly polls in 3 NE states

Kohima/Agartala, Nov 7 The Election Commission has directed the Nagaland Election Department to undertake a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, officials said on Monday.

The Commission in a separate order to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura said that no officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the present district of posting if they are posted in their home district.

If the officer completed three years in a district during the last four years or would be completing 3 years on or before March, 31, 2023 shall not be allowed to continue in the present district of posting, the EC order said.

An official of the Nagaland Election Department said that now onwards, the annual summary revision would be conducted with reference to January 1 of the year as qualifying date, with three subsequent qualifying dates of the year are April 1, July 1 and October 1.

As per the directives of the EC, the integrated draft electoral roll would be published on Wednesday and after the special summary revision the final photo electoral rolls would be published on January 5.

Similar special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls already started in Tripura and Meghalaya many weeks ago.

Assembly elections to Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are expected to be held in February 2023 after the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The five-year term of the Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly would end on March 12, 15 and 22, respectively.

