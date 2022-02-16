EC holding voter education programme for South Asian countries

New Delhi, Feb 16 The Electioon Commission is organising a week-long capacity development programme on voter education for the officials of bodies under the Forum of Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA), an official statement said on Wednesday.

This programme, organised by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the poll panel's training and capacity development arm, aims to enhance the capacities of election officials under the Thimpu Resolution of the 11th meeting of the FEMBoSA and officials from Bangladesh and Sri Lankan Election Commissions are participating in it.

One of the flagship programmes of IIIDEM for the international participants, it has been developed based on the learning needs of the officials on the theme of voter education and includes concepts and practical experiences of India and other countries.

It covers six sub themes - principles of voter education and international standards, stakeholders' needs and engagement, targeted voter education, electoral literacy clubs initiative of ECI, use of social media in voter education, and monitoring and evaluation of voter education programmes. During the programme, the participants will also share their country practices on voter education.

A one day study tour for the participants has also been planned which aims to familiarise them with the practices and experiences in the field.

The four-day programme, being held in IIDEM Campus at Dwarka here, began on February 14 and will be completed on February 18.

