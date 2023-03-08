ED grills Sisodia for second consecutive day

New Delhi, March 8 Amid allegations that former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been lodged with dreaded criminals which was rebutted by Tihar jail authorities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday grilled him for the second consecutive day in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

ED sources told that the agency has got permission to quiz Sisodia for three days.

Like Tuesday, the ED reached Tihar jail at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and questioned Sisodia about the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP/its leaders received through hawala channel from the South Group.

Sisodia was also asked about Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

