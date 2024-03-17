ED Issues 9th Summons to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the excise policy.Kejriwal, the 55-year-old leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose at the central agency's office in central Delhi. This is the ninth summons issued to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday (March 17) alleged that the ED has issued summons to Kejriwal in another case related to Delhi Jal Board on March 18. AAP Minister alleged that the BJP wants to arrest Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to stop him from campaigning for the polls.“The BJP has nothing to do with the investigation. PM Modi only wants to arrest Kejriwal ahead of Lok Sabha elections. This is the agenda of the BJP, PM Modi and ED and CBI. Within hours of the hearing in the court, ED issued a summons to him by evening. They sent summons on another case related to the Delhi Jal Board which is not known to anyone. This is a 100 per cent fake case. ED and CBI have become two goons of PM Modi,” she alleged.

Nobody knows about this Delhi Jal Board matter...These summons are being sent because PM Modi has started doubting whether they will be able to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise matter case...A backup plan is being initiated to arrest Arvind Kejriwal," she added.