ED questions ex-Punjab CM Channi in illegal sand mining case

New Delhi, April 14 The Enforcement Directorate has questioned former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at its Jalandhar office in connection with the illegal sand mining case involving Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, and others.

The ED has already filed a charge-sheet in this connection against his Honey.

"I was summoned by the ED yesterday regarding the mining case. I attended and replied to the queries put forward by them to the best of my knowledge. A challan in this case has already been presented by the ED in the court. The authorities have not asked me to come again," Channi tweeted.

The ED case is based on a two-year old FIR.

On March 7, 2018, an FIR was lodged by the Punjab Police against more than ten accused persons.

Honey was not named in the FIR, while Kudrat Deep Singh was given a clean chit in the matter.

The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab in November 2021.

