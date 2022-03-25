Either surrender or face consequences, Manipur CM tells drug peddlers

Imphal, March 25 Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday gave a strong warning to all drug peddlers operating in the northeastern states to surrender or face the consequences.

In his first media interaction, Singh said that the abuse of drugs is destroying the future of the young generation and creating a serious negative impact in the society. "Due to the misuse of drugs, lots of lives have been lost untimely. Our government's war against drugs would be intensified. All kinds of laws including the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act would be invoked to deal with the drug menace," the Chief Minister said.

He said that after the new government assumed office on March 21, huge quantities of drugs worth over Rs 9 crore have been seized from different parts of the state and two drug traffickers were arrested. Taking to Twitter, Singh said: "With the massive seizure of drugs worth over 9 crores in international market under 'War on Drugs,' the fight against drugs will further get intensified now. I strongly urge all illicit drug traffickers to surrender or face consequences."

The Manipur government has recently formed an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to conduct raids and take appropriate legal actions against the drug peddlers and abusers. The Chief Minister said that the police should chase the drug smugglers and should not give excuses that the traffickers run away. He said that drones would be used to check the illegal plantation of poppy plants. Besides the state police the central forces would also be used wherever and whenever the situation dictates.

Singh directed the top police officials to provide security to all those including lawyers who are dealing with the drug menace so that they can work freely and boldly without any threat. He said that necessary directions have been given to all police stations and other law enforcing agencies to curb drug trafficking on a war footing.

"Drug menace and related matters should not be seen on political perception," the Chief Minister said. He told the police, various law enforcing agencies and lawyers not to bend down to political or any kind of pressure against the drug menace.

