Elections are fought on people's issues, not one person: Tejashwi

Patna, June 21 After returning to Patna from Chennai on Wednesday, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on people's issues, and not on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about BJP leaders claiming that the meeting for opposition unity in Patna on June 23 is aimed at making the country 'Congress Mukt', Tejashwi said, "When the opposition parties have already clarified the purpose of the June 23 meeting, why people are asking us questions about the BJP?

"The meeting is an indication that a change will take place very soon. The change is necessary because people's issues are important. Elections are not about PM Modi alone, they are about people's issues," Tejashwi said.

"Removing one person from the post of Prime Minister is not the only concern for us. The elections are for the people of the country. They will choose the next government and they have already made the assessment of the present government.

"The people of the country are hit by price rise, unemployment etc, and the elections will be fought on these issues. We will make chalk out our plans at the (June 23) meeting," the RJD leader said.

