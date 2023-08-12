EOW arrests accused for grabbing elderly man's property in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has apprehended a driver who allegedly seized properties worth Rs 10 crore that belonged to a 90-year-old deceased doctor in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-I area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Rohit Chaudhary.

As per the police, a complaint was lodged by a 59-year-old Bindu Sharma, asserting that her uncle, Lt. Krishan Gopal Dua, had been murdered in a premeditated manner.

"The alleged individuals, namely Sunil Chaudhary in collaboration with Rohit Choudhary, Prince Chaudhry, and others, committed calculated fraud, cheating, and forgery to acquire properties worth crores of rupees that belonged to Dua," mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Surendra Chaudhary.

In 2017, her uncle had hired Prince as his caretaker, who later introduced his brother, Rohit Choudhary, as a driver.

"Due to age-related ailments, her uncle had been completely bedridden since 2015. Soon after Dua's demise, his servant Prince Choudhary produced a photocopy of the GPA (General Power of Attorney) of the property in Greater Kailash-1, in favor of Rohit Choudhary and Prince Choudhary. This document was allegedly executed at the Sub-Registrar Office in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh," stated the DCP.

Subsequently, Rohit and Prince sold the property to their father, Ravinder Choudhary, and the sale deed was executed on May 22, 2019, at the Registration Authority in Hauz Khas, for an amount of Rs. 1.10 crores," clarified the DCP.

It has also been alleged that the accused individuals had established a fake account at ICICI Bank, Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad, UP, in Dua's name.

According to the police, taking advantage of Dua's advanced age, the accused forged a GPA and a will, while also opening a joint bank account at the ICICI bank in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, UP, using the deceased's forged signature.

"They transferred the deceased's property to their father, Ravinder Kumar, and an associate named Sunil Chaudhary," explained the DCP.

Rohit Chaudhary was apprehended on August 2, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other accused individuals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor