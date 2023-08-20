EPS inauguartes AIADMK golden jubilee conference, 600 kg of flowers showered
Chennai , Aug 20 AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the party in Madurai.
During the flag hoisting function, flower petals were showered from a helicopter on Palaniswami who is also the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu.
According to reports , 600 kg of flower petals were showered on EPS as he
hoisted the party flag on a 51 ft pole.
The AIADMK general secretary is holding the golden jubilee celebrations at
Madurai as a show of strength after the expulsion of party leader and
former Chief Minister , O. Panneerselvam (OPS) from the party in September 2022.
It’s to be noted that South Tamil Nadu is a stronghold of the powerful Thevar community to which O. Panneerselvam, VK Shashikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran belongs to.
is conveying a strong message to the party detractors that he is powerful
across the state of Tamil Nadu.
