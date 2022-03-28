EU Coordinator, Iran's Negotiator hold talks on Vienna nuke negotiations

Tehran, March 28 The European Union (EU) Coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks, Enrique Mora and Iran's Chief Nuclear Negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani held talks in Tehran over the Vienna negotiations aimed at the revival of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

At the meeting on Sunday, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments of removing US anti-Iran sanctions and the remaining issues in Vienna negotiations, official news agency IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Bagheri Kani repeated Iran's "seriousness and determination" to finalise the agreement in Vienna, noting that "an agreement could be reached if the American side was realistic."

Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, also reported on his latest consultations with other parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

IRNA did not provide further details about the meeting, but added that Mora and Bagheri Kani will continue close communication and consultation in the coming days.

Mora's visit to Tehran is a part of efforts to bridge "the remaining gaps in the Vienna talks," he tweeted on Friday before visiting Iran.

On March 11, the EU announced a pause in the Vienna talks on the restoration of the JCPOA.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1, namely Britain, China, France, Russia, and the US, plus Germany. However, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the pact in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments.

Since April 2021, Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties have held eight rounds of talks in Vienna to revive the deal.

