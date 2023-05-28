"Event will be written in golden words, " says Union Minister Arjun Munda while hailing new Parliament Building

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders hailed the new Parliament building which was dedicated to the nation on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also attacked the Opposition for their boycott of the event.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda said that this event will be written in "golden words" and asked the Opposition not to do politics over it.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament by PM Narendra Modi will be written in golden words in history. This will represent the constitutional principles of the country forever. Throughout history, we had the parliament of colonial times. Now, we will go ahead with a new Parliament, with a new belief and thought process in the Amrit Kaal," he told ANI.

Arjun Munda added, "They (Opposition) should ask themselves what they did for the tribals in 75 years. When BJP made Droupadi Murmu the President, they came together to defeat her. Now they are talking about the President? The opposition parties should not do politics and take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building to strengthen democracy".

BJP leader Harnath Yadav called the day historic adding that the whole country is looking at the inauguration event and

Speaking to ANI, Harnath Yadav said, "Today all the 145 crore people of this country are looking at the new Parliament building. Parliament is the sacred temple of democracy and Constitution is the soul of the Parliament. The Parliament will be there when 145 crore people bestow their hope and trust in the institution".

"Today is a historic day for the country, and we pay respect to all the freedom fighters who laid down their lives fighting for the country," he added.

Slamming the Opposition for their boycott of the inauguration ceremony, the BJP leader said that the parties have lost all respect in the country's institutions.

"The boycott by Congress and other Opposition parties is extremely objectionable. This shows that they no longer have faith in the Parliament, and they no longer respect the Constitution and democracy of the country," the BJP leader said.

He added, "If the constitutional values are not respected the country will become like Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Opposition wants to take the country on this path only, but their aspirations will never be fulfilled. The people are not happy with this. They (Opposition parties) still have time and they should think and participate in the inauguration ceremony".

Reacting on the new Parliament building, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that a new power is emerging under the leadership of PM Modi.

"During this 'Amritkal' of India and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a new power is emerging. All 140 crore people of India are ready to welcome it. It is fortunate that Narendra Modi has the power to take decisions. There was a need to remove this parliament many years ago and to form a new parliament," he said.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Earlier today PM Modi felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building. He handed over mementoes to them.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor