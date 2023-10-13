Ex- Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on 13 October granted anticipatory bail to former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu 307 case.The TDP chief will, however, remain in jail as he has two other corruption cases -- the Inner Ring Road and the Fiber Net case -- pending against him.

The Angallu case pertains to accusations against Chandrababu Naidu and several other TDP leaders, of instigating violence against the local leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in August. The government of Andhra Pradesh, led by the YSCRCP, had filed a formal police complaint in the case.

The complaint alleged that Naidu and other TDP leaders attacked YSRCP leaders during a political rally in August at Angallu village. Naidu has been charged with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with other relevant sections in this case.