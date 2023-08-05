Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee recovering fast

Kolkata, Aug 5 Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to hospital with breathing complications and low oxygen saturation level, is recovering fast, doctors attending on him in a Kolkata hospital said.

With signs of speedy recovery becoming evident, the intravenous antibiotics for Bhattacharjee will be stopped.

Considering the better medical conditions, the urinary catheter for the former chief minister has also been removed.

The medical board of the hospital constituted for the treatment of Bhattacharjee will meet later in the day and decide on his probable date of discharge from the hospital.

CPI(M) politburo member and Bhattacharjee’s colleague in the previous Left Front regime, Suryakanta Mishra, who is himself a qualified medical practitioner might also take part in the meeting.

According to the morning medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities, the former chief minister is still kept under conservative medical management, physiotherapy and lung rehabilitation.

“His overall clinical status remains stable. He is alert and is responding to doctors and visitors,” the morning medical bulletin read.

The former chief minister was admitted to the hospital on July 29.

