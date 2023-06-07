Ex-New Jersey Guv Christie launches 2024 campaign

Washington, June 7 Joining an increasingly crowded field of Republican Party members, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has launched his bid for the 2024 US presidential election with sharp attacks on his ally-turned-rival, former President Donald Trump, who he called a "lonely, self-consumed mirror hog".

Christie, who endorsed Trump after dropping out of the 2016 primary and then became a close adviser to the former president ahead of the 2020 election, launched his campaign on Tuesday at a town hall event in New Hampshire, reports CNN.

Before he announced his bid, Christie made an almost 30 minute speech during which he launched sharp attacks against Trump saying that "by force of personality alone, (he) represents a threat to the republic".

He described his past support to the former President as an error and urged Republicans to join him in rejecting the party's front-runner.

"Beware of the leader in this country, who you have handed leadership to, who has never made a mistake, who has never done anything wrong, who when something goes wrong it's always someone else's fault. And who has never lost," Christie said of Trump.

"I can't guarantee you success, but I can guarantee you that at the end of it, you will have no doubt in your mind who I am and what I stand for and whether I deserve it," he said.

"That's why I came back to New Hampshire to tell all of you that I intend to seek the Republican nomination for President of the US in 2024," the former Governor declared.

Christie's announcement on Tuesday, which followed his filing with the Federal Election Commission earlier in the day, came a day after fellow Republican moderate Chris Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire, opted against running, reports CNN.

Like in 2016, Christie is seeking to appeal to more traditionally conservative, establishment-friendly Republicans and hope that he can emerge as a foil to Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a rapidly growing field.

Along with Trump and DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have all launched bids.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor