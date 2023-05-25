Excise case: 'Sisodia created WhatsApp acc using PA's SIM card'

Published: May 25, 2023 08:48 PM

By Atul Krishan New Delhi, May 25 Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, had allegedly created a ...

Excise case: 'Sisodia created WhatsApp acc using PA's SIM card'

By Atul Krishan
New Delhi, May 25 Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, had allegedly created a WhatsApp account using a SIM card reportedly obtained in the name of his personal assistant, Devender Sharma, a source aware of the developments related to the probe by the Enforcement Directorate


