Excise case: 'Sisodia created WhatsApp acc using PA's SIM card'
By IANS | Published: May 25, 2023 08:48 PM2023-05-25T20:48:03+5:302023-05-25T21:00:08+5:30
New Delhi, May 25 Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, had allegedly created a WhatsApp account using a SIM card reportedly obtained in the name of his personal assistant, Devender Sharma, a source aware of the developments related to the probe by the Enforcement Directorate
