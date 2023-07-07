Excise Policy case: Delhi court sends CBI’s approver to ED custody

New Delhi, July 7 A Delhi court on Friday sent businessman Dinesh Arora to four days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a case related to Delhi Excise Policy scam involving former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED had sought seven-day custody of Arora in an application, stating that his interrogation was necessary to uncover a broader conspiracy related to the case.

However, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal granted the remand of Arora to ED till July 11.

ED had arrested Arora on Thursday evening. The probe agency had claimed in its previous charge sheet that Arora gave Rs 82 lakh to Sisodia, for the collection of party funds for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved a plea before a special court seeking permission to make him an approver in the case. Arora has been declared prosecution witness in the case of Delhi Excise Scam registered with CBI.

On June 1, Sharath Chandra Reddy of Aurbindo Group turned an approver in the ED case. He was previously chargesheeted by the probe agency in the matter.

The ED had claimed in the supplementary chargesheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 Cr from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and Ms K Kavitha the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor