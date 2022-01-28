Extended runway of 8,000 ft operational at Jammu airport

Jammu, Jan 28 The 8,000 feet extended runway at the airport here in Jammu and Kashmir was operationalised on Friday.

"Operationalisation of extended portion of Runway was done at Joint User Airfield of IAF & AAI at Jammu. Runway has been extended from existing 6700 ft to a revised stretch of 8000 feet. The work completed by AAI in coordination with Indian Air Force and MES," a Defence statement said on Friday.

The airport situated in Satwati area of Jammu is jointly used for defence and civilian flight operations.

The work to extend the runway from 6,700 to 8,000 ft was undertaken last year and the same has been completed without halting either the Indian Air Force or the civilian flight operations.

