Families of hostages seek meeting with Qatari mediation team which arrived in Israel

Tel Aviv, Nov 26 The families of the hostages, together with the diplomatic team of the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters, has sent a letter to the Qatari delegation that arrived in Israel on Saturday, seeking an urgent meeting.

In their appeal, they emphasised the need for immediate action from Qatar to release the remaining hostages as they urgently requested a meeting with the delegation.

Among the signatories on the letter sent by Emily Moatti, Head of the Forum’s Diplomatic Team, were 12 former Ambassadors including Mark Sofer, Colette Avital, Rafi Gamzu, Yael Herzel, and Nadav Tamir.

Qatar is playing a pivotal role in the release of hostages under the custody of Hamas and the arrival of the high level delegation from the emirate is considered to be for an extension of ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Another 14 hostages from Israel and 3 foreign hostages were released by Hamas on Sunday on the third day of the four-day truce, after over two dozen on the first two days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor