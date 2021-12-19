Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats party, bats for opium farming

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who floated his political party to contest the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled next year, batted for opium farming in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Charuni said, "If opium farming is allowed, Punjab can progress a lot. Do not take this as a joke."

The farmer leader announced the launch of his new party, 'Sanyukt Sangharsh Party' here on Saturday.

He alleged that the policymakers are promoting capitalism, hence, he is forming a new party to help the common people and the poor.

"Farming business starting from sowing till the produce reaches consumers should be in farmers' hands," the farmer leader said.

He also said that his party will try to contest all 117-assembly seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to contest Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress.

On November 2, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor