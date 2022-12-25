'Father of the Nation dreamed of building a happy, prosperous, and secular Bangladesh'

Dhaka, Dec 25 Terming Bangladesh a place of peace and prosperity, President Abdul Hamid on Sunday said behind this achievement is the relentless work and continuous efforts of all irrespective of caste and religion.

"The Father of the Nation (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) dreamed of building a happy, prosperous, and secular Bangladesh. Bangladesh gained independence through a bloody liberation war led by the Father of the Nation... Regardless of Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christ, the positive contribution of communal harmony behind our development and progress is undeniable," he said his welcome speech at the event organised at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Christmas.

Hamid also wished all the Christ of Bangladesh and the world on this day.

Welcoming the invited guests on the occasion of Christmas, he called upon everyone to work unitedly, regardless of caste and religion to build a non-communal Bangladesh for fulfillment of Sheikh Mujib's dream.

Saying that the Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees equal rights to all without discrimination, the President said people of all religions in Bangladesh will celebrate their religious events with due dignity and joyous atmosphere - this is the expectation of all.

Terming communal harmony an eternal tradition of Bengalis and recognised by the world, Hamid said that this tradition should be taken forward collectively. He also emphasised that everyone should be vigilant so that no person or group can harm this bond of harmony.

He also wished to deepen the bond of friendship existing among all and said that the celebration of this day will be significant only if we can spread the joy of this day among all, regardless of the rich and the poor.

Referring to Jesus Christ as the guide to the right path for mankind, he said that Christ preached the glory of God and the good message of Christianity. He teaches peaceful coexistence with love, service, forgiveness, and justice among people. Instead of worldly happiness, Jesus Christ emphasised the attainment of eternal happiness through sacrifice, temperance and charity.

President Hamid exchanged greetings with the leaders of the Christian community at Bangabhaban on the occasion.

The National Christian Fellowship of Bangladesh General Secretary Reverend Martha Das, Trustee of Christian Religious Welfare Trust Dr. Benedict Alo'de Rosario, President of Christian Association of Bangladesh Nirmal Rosario, Archbishop of Dhaka, Archbishop Vijay N. de Cross and Minister of Religion Faridul Haque Khan also spoke on the occasion.

