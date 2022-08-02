Finally BJP adopted Tiranga, it is a great feeling: Goa Congress

Panaji, Aug 2 Better late than never. Finally BJP has adopted Tiranga over 'Bhagva', Amit Patkar, Congress Chief in Goa on Tuesday said reacting to BJP's call to 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

"It is a great feeling to see that BJP has finally realised the importance of Tiranga over Bhagva. Better late than never," Patkar said.

"I want to tell the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant that enough of your symbolism for political opportunism. Need of the hour is giving freedom from burden to the common man," he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel will have a smile on their faces seeing the transformation in the BJP Bhakts, who always lived in fool's paradise of making Bhagva the national flag," Patkar said.

He said that the need of the hour is uninterrupted power, regular supply of clean water and timely financial assistance to social welfare beneficiaries.

"Govt needs to focus on employment to youths, corruption-free administration, pothole-free roads, uninterrupted internet connectivity and above all judicious fiscal management. Symbolism and event management for political gains of BJP will further push the already bankrupt state into deeper crisis," Amit Patkar said.

Chief Minister Sawant on Monday had urged people of Goa to put 'Tiranga' as profile picture on their social media accounts on August 2, which marks the birth anniversary of late Pingli Venkayya, who he said had designed the national flag.

He had said that to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being organised from August 13 to 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor