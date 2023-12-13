Finland doubles production of heavy ammunition

Helsinki, Dec 13 Finland is set to double its production capacity for heavy artillery ammunition, the country's Defence Forces said.

Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Tuesday that Finland already "maintains the largest artillery in Europe," and will be "one of the major producers of heavy ammunition" in the bloc in the future, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Minister, Finland's Defence Forces will expand their industrial facilities, and make commitments to industries that secure the viability of commercial investments. In total, public and industrial investments will amount to 120 million euros ($129 million). The new production lines and facilities are to be completed by 2026 and 2027.

Finland has already increased its artillery ammunition production since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

