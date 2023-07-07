Finland tightens travel curbs for Russian business visitors, students

Helsinki, July 7 Non-essential travel by Russian citizens to and through Finland to other Schengen area countries will continue to be restricted, and restrictions will be tightened for business travelers, students and property owners, the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Helsinki announced in a statement.

According to the statement issued on Thursday night, business travelers from Russia will only be allowed to enter Finland, which means that transit to other countries will be prohibited, reports Xinhua news agency.

They will be required to have an "essential reason to come to Finland in person".

Property owners will also be required to provide grounds for their personal presence in the country, said the Ministry statement.

Students will only be allowed to participate in programs or studies leading to a degree -- such as exchange programs.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry had announced the expulsion of nine Finnish diplomats and the closure of Helsinki's consulate in St. Petersburg effective on October 1.

In response, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said that his country was preparing counter-measures.

In a Twitter post, the President said the counterpart of the Finnish consulate in St. Petersburg is Russia's consulate in Turku, western Finland.

On June 6, Finland expelled nine employees of the Russian Embassy, prompting the Foreign Ministry to say that they would "react accordingly".

