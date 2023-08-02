FIR registered against Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab over Motihari clashes

Patna, Aug 2 A day after a violent clash took place in Bihar's Motihari, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR against six persons including late former MP and heavyweight leader Mohammad Shahabuddin's son, Osama Shahab.

The police have seized a few vehicles, including four-wheelers, while a person was also arrested in this connection.

Clashes broke out on Tuesday between the in-laws of Osama's sister and their relatives in the Rani Kothi area on Tuesday evening. Six persons were injured in the clash.

Mohammad Shahabuddin's daughter is married to Sayyad Iftikhar Khan of Motihari.

Iftikhar has a property dispute with his brother Sayyad Imtiyaz Ahmed.

On Tuesday, tempers rose after it was learned that Imtiyaz's son Farhan Ahmed was constructing a boundary wall near his house to build a market.

After a while, a large number of people carrying firearms and batons came in SUVs and other cars on Tuesday evening.

"We have received a written complaint filed by Sayyad Farhan Ahmed, son of Imtiyaz Ahmed against 6 persons including Osama Sahab on Wednesday. We have registered an FIR against Osama Sahab and are scanning the CCTV to see if he has any role in the incident," said Raj, DSP of Sadar Motihari.

"My son has shown the registry papers and said that the construction was taking place in the areas under his side. The men who came there did not listen to him and brutally assaulted him. They have ransacked the properties, broken the walls, doors and furniture. They have also fired several rounds in the air as well," Imtiyaz Ahmed said.

The victims claimed that "Shahabuddin's men" were involved in this attack.

Stone pelting also took place during the clashes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor