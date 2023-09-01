First diving support craft for Indian Navy launched

New Delhi, Sep 1 The first ship under the Diving Support Craft (DSC) project of the Indian Navy was launched onto Hooghly river at Titagarh in West Bengal on Thursday.

According to Defence Ministry (MoD), 'DSC A 20' is designed to undertake operational and training diving operations in harbours and coastal waters.

It was part five ships being built by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), Kolkata for the Navy. These are 30-metre long catamaran hull ships, with a displacement of approximately 300 tons.

All five DSC are anticipated to be delivered to the Navy in FY 2024-25.

The DSC are being fitted with state-of-the-art diving equipment and tools for performing diving operations. These ships are indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the ministry said.

The hydrodynamic analysis of the ships during design stage were undertaken at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.

With most of main and auxiliary equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these ships are proud flag bearers of 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' initiatives of Government of India (GoI), the ministry added.

The launch ceremony was presided over by VAdm Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS). In keeping with the Naval tradition, his Aradhana Mahindru launched the ship with invocation from Atharva Veda.

Keel of the fifth and last DSC, that is DSC A 24, was also laid along with launch of the first DSC by the Chief Guest, signifying the simultaneous construction of all five DSC for Indian Navy, the ministry said.

