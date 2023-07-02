"First learn process of law and investigation": Former Punjab CM slams CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 2 : Former Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Sunday, slammed the present Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over his claims of recovery of the Rs 55 lakh spent on the "cosy stay" of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Singh said, "Mr Bhagwant Mann first learn the process of law and investigation before issuing such foolish statements that only expose your ignorance about the governance process".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government would not pay Rs 55 lakh spent on the cosy stay of the dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari in the Jails of the state and will recover this money from former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Responding to it Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Ansari was brought to Punjab and detained here under due process of law for the investigation, so where does the CM or for that matter jail's minister come into the picture?"

Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stated that the money would not be provided to the UP gangster from Punjab's exchequer to keep him in jail and fight his case in the Supreme Court.

"Rs 55 lakhs will not be provided from Punjab's exchequer to keep him in jail and fight his case in the SC. If the money is not recovered from him, all his pensions and other government benefits will be cancelled", said CM Mann.

Gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, was awarded life imprisonment for the first time by the MP MLA court of Varanasi (UP) in connection with a 32-year-old, Awdhesh Rai murder case, on June 5 this year.

