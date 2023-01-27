First priority to provide basic facilities to children: K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 27 The first priority must be given to provide the basic infrastructure to the children, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after opening the Science Fair-2023 here on Friday, he said "the government spends crores of rupees on the residential educational institutions."

"Money is spent on building, compound walls and other things. As told in the State cabinet and functions, special attention must be given on providing basic facilities to kids," he said.

"First you make the changes to be done and then focus on other things".

Bommai said, "despite spending Rs 30 crore on each school, the facilities that should have been made to the children are not happening. This is the gift of the previous governments due to the contract system. When Govind Karjol was the Social Welfare Minister, special fund was given towards providing desk, sleeping place and books, and lot of things have improved in the last three years."

"Happy to note that the Residential Schools Association organised the Science Fair. The purpose of starting the residential schools is to provide higher education, quality education to SC/ST and Backward Classes children," he said.

"Over 1,000 schools are participating in this science fair. Upon the evaluation of these schools, it was found that the students of these schools have improved a lot and scored more marks than others in the competitive exams," Bommai added.

"They have come out of inferiority complex and gained self-confidence. These institutions need to be strengthened further, and the children must be given quality education for them to develop their personality. The government is formulating special programs in this regard," he said.

Stressing the need to start the competitive exams in schools, Bommai said equality has been ensured among the kids. "The shortfalls in schools must be addressed and all steps to prepare the children to face the competitive exams should be taken."

"The students have come here by scoring good marks and they must go back from here with over 90 per cent marks. Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari has done good works and teaching karate to three lakh girl students is a big achievement. The minister has taken steps to remove untouchability in the society," he said.

