Five districts in Andhra Pradesh on alert as Godavari level rises

Amaravati, July 29 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked the Collectors of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru, Ambedkar Konaseema, East, and West Godavari districts to be vigilant in view of the rising flood levels of Godavari river.

Reviewing the flood situation due to incessant rains and the relief and rescue measures in vulnerable areas with District Collectors through a video conference here, he said that the flood level at Bhadrachalam (in Telangana) is expected to rise to 53.81 feet from the present 49.60 feet.

As a result, the inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram Barrage will go up to 16 lakh cusecs from the present 13 lakh cusecs. He told them to extend relief and rehabilitation services to the victims in flood-affected areas with humanitarian touch, not minding the expenditure involved.

Affected people should feel that the District Collectors have extended good service, and people should be evacuated in advance keeping in mind the six lakh cusecs flood threat.

The facilities should be excellent in relief camps and the affected families and individuals should be given Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively when they are sent back to their homes, he said. If the affected people have pucca houses, they should be given Rs. 10,000 each as compensation to repair their houses when they are sent back, he said, adding this should be done irrespective of the extent of damage.

People in the submerged areas should be given 25 kg of rice and one kg each of potato, red gram, onion and palm oil freely, he directed the Collectors.

"As we have done in the last four years, this time also control rooms should be established from village to district level and officials should also avail the services of secretariat staff and volunteers while taking special care in case of pregnant women and lactating mothers," he said.

"Be ready with stocks of drinking water packets and daily essentials for distribution while ensuring there is no interruption of drinking water supply. There should also be enough stocks of medicines in village clinics and PHCs including the medicines for treating snake bite victims,” the Chief Minister said, adding there should be enough number of generators in flood-affected and low-lying villages for keeping power.

He also told district Collectors to undertake enumeration in full transparency on the crop loss after the flood recedes for helping the affected farmers.

