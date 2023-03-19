Flight passengers to Japan jump this year on eased travel rules, weak currency
By IANS | Published: March 19, 2023 01:39 PM2023-03-19T13:39:03+5:302023-03-19T13:55:24+5:30
Seoul, March 19 The number of flight passengers from South Korea to Japan has sharply increased so far ...
Seoul, March 19 The number of flight passengers from South Korea to Japan has sharply increased so far this year compared with a year ago, data showed on Sunday, on the back of eased travel restrictions and a weaker Japanese yen.
The combined number of passengers travelling from Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport to Japan from January 1-March 16 reached 1.35 million, exceeding last year's total of 1.29 million, according to the data compiled by the two airports' operators as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app