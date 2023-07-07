Flying of drones banned at Air Force Station Hakimpet during PM’s visit

Hyderabad, July 7 Cyberabad police have prohibited flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft around Air Force Station, Hakimpet and surrounding areas in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra on Friday issued a notification on no flying activities of remotely controlled drones near the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the two-day meet.

Drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft will not be allowed over 5 kilometer radius from Air Force Station, Hakimpet and surrounding areas within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

The Cyberabad Commissioner issued a notification under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to the notification, any person found violating the order shall be punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The possibility of attacks by terrorist/antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote controlled drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft etc, may endanger and breach of peace to public tranquility, reads the notification, citing a memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' ISI Division/VIP Security, which brought to the notice that terrorist/antisocial elements may organise attacks through such means and that there is an increasing trend by event’s organisers to use remote controlled drones for getting aerial views for live telecasts and photography of various events.

The memorandum prescribes that state/UT Police under various sections of state police acts and the IPC will prohibit flying of such aerial platforms over the area bounded by a circle of five km radius from the State Secretariat Complex in state capitals and two km around strategic vital installations.

The Prime Minister will be landing at Air Force Station, Hakimpet at 9.25 a.m. on Saturday. He will then fly in a chopper to Mamunur aerodrome in Warangal. After reaching Warangal at 10.15 a.m., he will travel by road to visit Bhadrakali temple. Later, he will reach the public meeting venue.

The PM will virtually lay the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing unit and for various highway projects. The public meeting will be held from 11.45 a.m. to 12.20 p.m. He will return to Air Force Station Hakimpet at 1.40 p.m. and leave for Rajasthan.

