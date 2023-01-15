Following Bengal line, Cong-CPI(M) work on seat sharing for Tripura polls

By IANS | Published: January 15, 2023 03:06 PM2023-01-15T15:06:04+5:302023-01-15T15:20:26+5:30

Agartala, Jan 15 Going by the West Bengal line, arch rivals Congress and the CPI Disclaimer: This post ...

Following Bengal line, Cong-CPI(M) work on seat sharing for Tripura polls | Following Bengal line, Cong-CPI(M) work on seat sharing for Tripura polls

Following Bengal line, Cong-CPI(M) work on seat sharing for Tripura polls

Agartala, Jan 15 Going by the West Bengal line, arch rivals Congress and the CPI

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congress