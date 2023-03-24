Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps supporter in Bengaluru, caught on camera

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 : Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly slapped a supporter who had come to meet him at his residence in Bengaluru earlier on Friday.

In a video that went viral on social media, Siddaramaiah could be seen surrounded by a crowd outside his residence. The supporter had come to him amid a huge crowd of visitors there.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that his family had advised him to contest from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru in the upcoming assembly polls.

"My family has advised me to contest from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru in the upcoming assembly polls. I have asked the high command to clear Varuna. The family members also advised me to contest from one more constituency, I have left it to the high command," he said in Chitradurga.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he had told the high command to issue tickets from Varuna.

"Invitations have been received from 25 constituencies of the state to contest the elections. All those sides cannot compete. The family felt that it would be appropriate to contest in Varuna. I have informed the party to finalize the Varuna ticket. The decision is up to the high command," he said.

