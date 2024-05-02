Former Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik’s Supporters Resigns As Mahayuti Announces Shiv Sena Candidate for Thane Lok Sabha Seat

A day after the announcement of Naresh Mhaske of the Shiv Sena as the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, supporters of Sanjeev Naik, the elder son of former Maharashtra minister and Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, staged protests and participated in mass resignations on Wednesday.

A chaotic scene unfolded at Crystal House in Koparkhairane, also Ganesh Naik’s office, as former corporators submitted their resignations. Ganesh Naik, along with Sanjeev Naik and Sandeep Naik, were present during the commotion. It's been reported that Sanjeev Naik had been preparing for the election for the last six months, and the sudden announcement left him and his supporters in shock. Navi Mumbai BJP chief Sandeep Naik made efforts to pacify party workers and former corporators, but they remained steadfast in their decision to resign.

In a surprising turn of events, Mahayuti candidate Mhaske and MLA Pratap Sarnaik visited Crystal House to meet Ganesh Naik. When Mhaske was questioned about the resentment among supporters of Naik, he stated that he had come to seek the blessings of Dada (Ganesh Naik) and then left for Thane. However, supporters continued their protests and expressed their refusal to support the Shiv Sena candidate in the election. They also urged Sanjeev Naik to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Former corporator Suraj Patil emphasized their stance, stating that they would not tolerate injustice. "Sanjeev Naik deserves candidature, and as the party has treated him unfairly, they have joined the mass resignation," said Patil. While attempting to calm party workers, BJP Navi Mumbai chief Sandeep Naik acknowledged the disappointment among party members over the denial of tickets to their leaders. However, he reiterated their commitment to working for the party to ensure PM Narendra Modi's re-election as prime minister.