Forward Bloc's 'Har Ghar Netaji' campaign to combat BJP's 'Ghar Ghar Modi'

Kolkata, Feb 27 The All India Forward Bloc, the party founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and current constituent of the Left Front, has decided to launch a campaign christened "Har Ghar Netaji" in the coming days.

The decision was taken at the four-day 19th Party Congress of Forward Bloc that concluded at Hyderabad on Sunday, a newly-elected member in the Central Committee said.

"Netaji's ideology was secularism and unity of all religions. On the other hand for BJP, the current ruling party in India, the only motto is to divide the people of the religion. So in the party Congress, it has been decided to launch this 'Har Ghar Netaji' campaign to counter the attempt to create communal divide," the central committee member said admitting that the campaign line of the party is clearly meant at countering BJP's favourite campaign line of "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi".

He said that the new campaign line will be a door-to-door one to reach out to the people how relevant Netaji's line of secularism is in the present context. The theme of the 19th Party Congress was "Subhasism is the Future".

In the four-day party congress, G. Devarajan from Kerala was elected as the General Secretary of the party, Naren Chatterjee was elected as the Chairman and P.V. Kathiravan from Tamil Nadu as the Vice Chairman. Dr Asim Saha from West Bengal was elected as the Finance Secretary of the party.

The newly elected central committee will have nine secretaries which include three from West Bengal and one each from Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

The five members in the new central committee will have one each from Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh and two from Jharkhand.

