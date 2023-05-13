"Fought unitedly in HP, Karnataka, will do so in Rajasthan": Congress leader amid latest Gehlot-Pilot flashpoint

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 : The Congress's in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Saturday said the crisis within the party's state unit arising out of a fresh war of words between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and bete noire Sachin Pilot would be resolved firmly.

Hitting out at CM Gehlot over his recent public statement that his processor Vasundhara Raje had helped him save his government amid the political turmoil in 2020, Pilot said it seemed from his remark that the former CM, and not Sonia Gandhi, was his "leader".

Thereafter, the former Rajasthan CM embarked on a 'Jan Sangarsh Yatra' to put pressure on the Gehlot government to make good on its pre-poll promise of having corruption allegations against the previous Raje government probed

Pilot was removed as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief in 2020 on charges that he connived with the BJP to engineer a silent coup on the Gehlot government.

Speaking to media persons, Randhawa said, "I accept that there are differences that need to be resolved at the earliest. It (the differences between Sachin Pilot and CM Gehlot) will be resolved firmly."

"We fought unitedly in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and will do the same in Rajasthan," he added.

Pilot embarked on his five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer on Thursday and it will culminate at Jaipur.

The former Union minister held a day-long fast last month despite the Congress high command cautioning him against it.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at odds, with both taking potshots at each other before the high command brokered a tenuous truce.

With Rajasthan set to go to polls later this year, the latest flashpoint between Gehlot and Pilot could be a cause for concern for the Congress.

