Four more arrested for attempt to kill TRS MLA

Hyderabad, Aug 10 Hyderabad police have arrested four more persons on charges of attempt to kill a legislator of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The four had allegedly helped main accused Paddagani Prasad Goud to execute his plan to kill A. Jeevan Reddy, the member of the Telangana Assembly from Armoor constituency in Nizamabad district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis on Wednesday announced the arrest of four accused - Santosh, Sugnuna, Surender and Sagar. Another accused, Munna Kumar, of Bihar is absconding.

Goud, a TRS leader and husband of a suspended sarpanch of a village, was arrested by the police on August 8. The police also seized a country made gun, an air pistol and a button knife from him.

He had entered the MLA's house in Banjara Hills and pointed a gun at him as he was ready to have dinner. On seeing the accused, Jeevan Reddy shouted to alert his staff and the accused fled from there.

According to police, Goud bore grudge against the Armoor MLA as he suspected that he was responsible for suspension of his wife Lavanya as sarpanch of Kalladi village in Makloor mandal (block) and for not releasing Rs 20 lakh towards the pending bills of the development works undertaken in the village.

With an intention to harm the MLA, Goud purchased the button knife from Maharashtra's Nanded and air pistol from Hyderabad's Nampally, and a country-made gun from Bihar.

He came in contact with Suguna, who, in turn, introduced him to Surender over phone. The police investigation revealed that Suguna informed him that a firearm was available with Munna Kumar of Bihar for Rs 60,000. Goud paid the amount to Suguna, who transferred the same to Munna Kumar.

On July 15, Surender met Goud at Bheemgal village in Nizamabad and handed over a country-made pistol.

The DCP said Munna Kumar was absconding. Police plan to take Goud in its custody for questioning to collect more information about the murder plot and the role of other accused.

