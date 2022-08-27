France-Algeria to cooperate on immigration, people smuggling

Algiers, Aug 27 Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country and Algeria will cooperate more closely to fight illegal immigration and people smuggling.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Macron said that the two countries were discussing a strategy for dealing with people smuggling gangs and a more efficient approach to return illegal immigrants, reports dpa news agency.

France plans to make it easier for groups of people including business managers, dual nationals, artists and athletes to travel to France.

Last year, France restricted visas for people from Algeria, arguing that the country often refuses to take back illegal immigrants.

Macron also said that he was willing to strengthen the partnership with Algeria in the fight against Islamist terrorism in the region.

He emphasized the importance of preventing mercenary militias such as Russia's Wagner Group, from spreading further.

Algerian gas deliveries to France will continue at stable levels and may possibly increase, Macron said.

Algeria's gas deliveries to France do not play a significant role in the current energy crisis, making up only about 8-9 per cent of French gas consumption, which in turn makes up 20 per cent of the country's energy consumption as a whole.

But Macron praised the fact that the country had promised larger deliveries to Italy, helping Europe as a whole.

Europe is grappling with an energy crisis with prices soaring. Many countries, including Italy, are urgently seeking alternative sources of energy to reduce their dependency on Russian gas, amid Moscow's ongoing war on Ukraine.

