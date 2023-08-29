Fun activity necessary in Kota coaching, says Raj govt committee

Jaipur, Aug 29 After the suicide of 23 students since January till August 28 in Rajasthan's Kota, the administration seems to be going strict and has decided to hold fun activities for the students in the city.

A State Level Committee meeting was chaired by Principal Government Secretary (Education) Bhawani Singh Detha on Monday which discussed taking immediate action to stop such incidents.

The district administration took several decisions in this meeting. Now every Wednesday, coaching classes will be held for half time only, rest of the time fun activities will be done. Along with this, the secretary asked the coaching operators about the steps taken to prevent suicide.

On September 2, the members of the State Level Committee will go to Kota. CEO Zilla Parishad, Additional Collector, Police Officer, psychiatrist and other administrative officers joined the meeting.

Earlier, after the suicide of two students on Sunday, the district collector announced that there will be no tests for two months and not following the order will invite action.

It was decided that students will study for three hours on Wednesday and there will be fun activity for the rest of the time. There will be an inquiry into the eligibility of the counselors.

Motivators or speakers will be called on a large-scale. Videos will be uploaded on YouTube.

To reduce the course in coaching, experts will make a committee and take suggestions to reduce the course.

Students can report problems online. For this a form has to be filled.

Further, the police have sent a proposal to the government to open the student police station. SP Sharad Chaudhary along with ASP Shriman Meena got it prepared. In the proposal, the monitoring of the police station will be in the hands of a DSP. This police station will look into the problems of the coaching students of the entire city. ASP Headquarters Shriman Meena said that the police has taken this decision on the basis of data of five years.

It will have a full staff of 60, including one DSP, one Inspector, three Sub-Inspector, six ASIs, Head Constable and Constable. The administrative officers, social organisations, hostel and coaching people will also be added. Whether the FIR should be registered or not, the government will decide after seeing the proposal.

In the last eight months, 23 suicide cases havetaken place. This includes five in this month.

Three meetings have also taken place within a month. On August 19, CM Ashek Gehlot himself held a meeting of the coaching operators. A state-level committee was formed in this. Along with this, counseling of students was made mandatory before admission. There was also a decision of a weekly holiday.

