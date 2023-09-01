G20 Summit: Comprehensive security measures implemented, says Spl CP

New Delhi, Sep 1 It is not just the security angle that the Delhi Police will provide for the forthcoming G20 summit in the national capital but the department will also handle any untoward situation like protests or agitations against delegates of foreign countries as part of the complete full-proof preparedness plan.

The prestigious G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9-10 while the delegates will begin arriving in the city a day before.

The police are already on their toes and are leaving no stone unturned in providing adequate security arrangements.

Addressing the press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Madhup Tewari said that the Delhi Police have implemented comprehensive security measures, encompassing the protection of the motorcade, event venue, and other locations.

"For venue security, special CP level officers will be in command, while Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level officers will serve as camp commanders in hotels. Security is so stringent that it eliminates the possibility of infiltration, terrorist acts, or sabotage. Every necessary measure has been taken to ensure safety," said the Special CP, adding that Joint CP and Additional DCP will be assisting the senior officers.

"We have received assistance from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) staff, along with equipment, and were provided role-based micro-functioning training and rehearsals for all staff members. Our entire team is prepared for the event," he said.

"For anti-terrorism measures, both CAPF and the National Security Guard have been engaged, and support from the armed forces has been enlisted for specialised areas. Delhi will remain on high alert," said the official.

"Delhi Police have devised an extensive security plan covering various aspects, including airport security, venue security, accommodations, and motorcade management. The security planning aims to minimise disruption to normal law and order and inconvenience to the public," he said.

"Specialised measures involve the assistance of the Indian Armed Forces, and we are confident that we will provide foolproof security. More than half of the Delhi Police force will be deployed in civilian attire for this event," the police officer added.

