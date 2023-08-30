Gabonese military officers claim they have taken power

Libreville, Aug 30 Gabonese military officers have cancelled election results and dissolved state institutions, claiming that they have taken power, just hours after the country's poll body had announced that President Ali Bongo Ondimba was re-elected for a third term, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Central African nation's borders have been closed until further notice, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.

The local media added that gunfire was heard in the capital Libreville.

The officers said that the general election was not credible and the results stoodannulled.

Shortly before the coup announcement, the electoral commission had said that Ondimba from the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party had been re-elected for a third term in the August 26 election.

Ondimba's overthrow would end his family's 53-year hold on power in Gabon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor