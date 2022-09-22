Gadkari lays foundation stones for NH projects worth Rs 3K cr

New Delhi, Sep 22 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stones for eight National Highway projects worth Rs 3,000 crore at Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Gadkari said once the projects are completed, they will provide green field road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ, SEZ Port, Fishing Harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port, which will smoothen the export of rice, sea food, oil meals, iron-ore, bio-fuel, granite etc., through Kakinada Port.

The Minister said the road projects include construction of five flyovers at Kaikaram, Morampudi, Undarajavaram, Tetali and Jonnada and after their completion, it would provide hassle-free and safe traffic movement for places like Namavaram, Satellite City, Mandapeta, Ramchandrapuram, Kakinada, Undarajavaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku Town and Kaikaram.

Special safety features will be ensured for the rectification of blackspots.

The Minister said the other three projects that include 4-laning of Vakalapudi-Uppada-Annavaram and Samarlakota-Achampeta Junction and construction of 2-lane with paved shoulders from Rampachodavaram to Koyyuru will provide road connectivity to religious locations such as Samarlakota, Annavaram Bikkavolu, Ryali and Pithapuram.

He said it would also provide road connectivity to tribal areas such as Araku & Lambasinghi and important tourist destinations of Andhra Pradesh such as Arakku Valley and Caves.

It would also provide safe, better and fast intra-state connectivity through Kakinada and Alluri Sitharama districts, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor