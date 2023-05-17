Gambhir files defamation suit against Punjab Kesari seeking Rs 2 crore damages

New Delhi, May 17 A defamation case has been filed in the Delhi High Court by former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir against Hindi daily Punjab Kesari seeking damages of Rs 2 crore.

The suit is listed for hearing on Wednesday before Justice Chandra Dhari Singh.

Gambhir has taken legal action against the paper, its editor Aditya Chopra, and correspondents Amit Kumar and Imran Khan, alleging that they abused their journalistic freedom by publishing a series of malicious and defamatory articles specifically aimed at him.

Through his advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Gambhir filed a lawsuit in which he referred to several reports as evidence to support his claim that the paper 'distorted' its stories in a 'misleading' manner. One of the reports even went as far as drawing a comparison between him and the mythical demon 'Bhasmasur', as argued in the lawsuit.

Gambhir asserted that these reports construct a fabricated and highly-damaging narrative about his performance and integrity as a parliamentarian, misleading the readers and tarnishing his reputation.

In the suit, it was highlighted that the reports unjustly depicted him as a person with casteist beliefs and as an arrogant politician.

"It is the respectful case of the plaintiff that the pattern of these defamatory publications is indicative of a willful campaign launched by the defendants to lower the reputation and standing of the plaintiff in the eyes of his constituents, supporters, and the public at large. The defendants undertook no effort to confirm or corroborate the veracity of their publication – which further points out their collective malaise against the plaintiff," the suit said.

Gambhir has demanded that a compensation of Rs 2 crore to be awarded to charitable organisations as damages. Additionally, he has appealed for an unconditional apology from the defendants, which should be published in all newspapers, including digital versions, circulated by Punjab Kesari.

