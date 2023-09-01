Gehlot govt has no moral right to remain in power even for a single minute: Pralhad Joshi

Jaipur, Sep 1 Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the Gehlot government has no moral right to remain in power even for a single minute as it is involved in corruption.

Speaking on the ED raids on Jal Jeevan Mission contractors and officials, Joshi, who is BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, said, "Gehlot government ministers and many MLAs at the local level are involved in corruption. Funds worth around 30,000 crore were allotted as per information given to me under JJM. However, only 45 per cent work has been done. When you do corruption, ED raids happen."

"Taking note of such circumstances, I want to say that the Gehlot government has no moral right to hold the chair or remain in power even for a single minute."

Joshi was in Jaipur to hold discussions on the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra which will start in the state from Saturday.

